As the country prepares for a second lockdown the latest number of new Covid-19 cases in each region of England have been released. The north west continues to have the highest rates.

Blackburn with Darwen is top of the list, with 740.2 cases per 100,000 people, almost unchanged on the previous week's figure of 738.2.

Oldham is second 695.5 cases per 100,00 and Wigan is third 665.1.

The lowest rate in the region is for Allerdale, which is currently on 109.5, up from 86.9.

Rates are now falling in all of the six local authorities that make up the Liverpool City Region: Halton, Knowsley, Liverpool, St Helens, Sefton and Wirral.

The picture is more mixed in Greater Manchester, however. Most areas are seeing case rates rising, though they are currently down in Manchester, Rochdale and Trafford.

A further 118 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 33,110, NHS England said on Monday.

(Regional figures are for the week ending October 28 calculated using data published by Public Health England).