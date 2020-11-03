Man dies after incident at Tameside shooting range

A man has died in an incident at a shooting range in Greater Manchester.Police, paramedics and an air ambulance were called to reports of concern for a man's welfare at Tameside Pistol Club in Mossley on Monday afternoon.The man, believed to be in his 30s, was taken to hospital but died a short while later.Cops said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death. No further details have been released.A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: "Police were calledat around 12.30pm on Monday, November 2 to a report of concern for welfare on Manchester Road, Mossley."A man in his 30s was taken to hospital where he sadly died a short while later."There are no suspicious circumstances and a file has been passed to the coroner."North West Ambulance Service confirmed that paramedics were called to the incident at Weir Mill at 12.23pm on Monday.A spokesperson for NWAS added: "We attended with rapid response vehicle, an advanced paramedic, ambulance, air ambulance and a community paramedic."The patient was taken to hospital by the ambulance."Tameside Pistol Club has been approached for comment.