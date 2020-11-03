Three men have been arrested on suspicion of rape of a girl under 16 as part of an investigation into child sexual exploitation in Manchester.

One of the men aged 41 was also arrested on suspicion of causing the prostitution of a girl under 16 and the supply of Class A and B drug. A second man aged 49-year-old, was also arrested on suspicion of indecently assaulting a girl under the age of 16. The pair remain in custody.

The third man, 38, was arrested last month on suspicion of the rape of a female under 16 and supplying a Class A drug. He was bailed pending further enquiries. The arrests all relate to separate victims.

A total of six men have been arrested as part of Operation Green Jacket. The multi-agency investigation was launched in May 2018 following a damning report which highlighted the failings of pervious operation - Augusta in 2004/2005. It was launched in May 2018 and included a new investigation into the death of 15-year-old Victoria Agoglia.

The teenager, who had reported to the police that she had been raped, died after being injected with heroin in 2003, by a man, then aged 50.

It is clear that current approaches to tackling child sexual exploitation are much further-reaching than they were at the time of Victoria's death, better at mapping connections and that the multi-agency approach now taken means that we are far better equipped to combat this vile crime. Joanne Roney OBE, chief executive of Manchester City Council

Assistant Chief Constable, Mabs Hussain said:

"The arrests today once again demonstrate our commitment to Operation Green Jacket to ensure those victims who were denied justice in the past have the opportunity to receive it today.

"Our commitment to tackling child sexual exploitation is unwavering - in addition to this operation there are 73 live investigations that we have ongoing in relation to child sexual exploitation with multiple victims or perpetrators across Greater Manchester.

These investigations have identified over 480 victims and are assessing over 650 perpetrators. Each one of these investigations has the victims at the heart of them, regardless of whether offences were historic or recent, and we have a dedicated multi-agency victim services team that ensures they receive the best possible support. Assistant Chief Constable, Mabs Hussain

GMP said 54 people had been prosecuted for child sex offences since January and Operation Green Jacket continues. There will also be a further operation launched into child sexual exploitation in Rochdale.

We're also currently assessing a number of victims involved in a historic operation in Rochdale and as a result have identified a number of victims who will form part of a new operation. Assistant Chief Constable, Mabs Hussain

Anyone affected by this case and wishes to speak to police, or anyone with information that could assist with enquiries, can contact the investigation team on opgreenjacket@gmp.police.uk