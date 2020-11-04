It's normally the time of year for bonfires and firework displays, except not this year due to lockdown restrictions. Many organised events have been cancelled due to safety concerns around the spread of the coronavirus.

One teenager from Bolton is pleading with people not to take things into their own hands. He knows just how devastating it can be when things go wrong.

Joe Grittins-Smethurst recalls saying, "Mummy, has it blown my face off?" after a firework got trapped in his hoody.

A warning the report above from Emma Sweeney contains flashing images and pictures you may find upsetting.