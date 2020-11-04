Police footage of after partygoers flee 'rave' on live train tracks

Greater Manchester police have released helicopter footage of people escaping a mass gathering in Wigan on train tracks. Officers are appealing for information as they continue to investigate the illegal party of some 300 people at a farm in near the border of Glazebury on Saturday night.

Police say those who took to the tracks disrupted a train journey with their behaviour Credit: GMP

A number of those in attendance seen to make their way on the tracks during the event and at one point disrupt the journey of a passing train. Police say they were notified of an event taking place at 8.45pm on Saturday 31st October by the owner of the farm who had returned to the 320-acre site to find a large number of people gathered there with music equipment and loud music playing.

WIgan rave Credit: MEN Syndication

Seven police vehicles were damaged and a machete was found at the site as officers dispersed partygoers. So far 25 people have been identified for possible further action.

“It was shameful to see so many in attendance and for groups of attendees to make their way onto the tracks of a live railway and put themselves in further danger. The memory of the illegal events in Carrington and Daisy Nook earlier this year serves as a reminder of the difficulties posed to emergency services in accessing these locations when needed. Assistant Chief Constable Nick Bailey

Any information about this illegal event should be reported to police on 0161 856 3034 quoting incident number 3231 of 31/10/2020. Details can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.