Police issue £10,000 fine after shutting down a party in Stockport

Police have issued a £10,000 fine after shutting down a party in Stockport with 'over 50 people in attendance.'

Officers handed down the fixed penalty notice on Monday to the organiser of a party that took place in a rented flat at St Petergate on Saturday 24th October. They were called to the flat at 1:45am and found a large group with a DJ and loud music.

The owner had rented out the flat not knowing it was going to be used for a party, but police managed to track down the organiser and last night they issued him with a £10,000 fine for the breach of coronavirus legislation.