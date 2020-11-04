Tommy Cannon is to narrate an ITV documentary celebrating the life and work of his long-time comedy partner Bobby Ball.

Ball who was 76 died in hospital on October 28 after testing positive for Covid-19.

Titled 'Rock on, Tommy" - The Bobby Ball Story in reference to Cannon and Ball's famous catchphrase, the 30-minute documentary will chart Ball's rise from factory welder to household name.

The comedy duo made people laugh for 5 decades Credit: PA

The programme, will show clips from across the years and will be voiced by Cannon, Ball's showbiz partner of five decades.

I'm heartbroken to have lost my best pal and comedy partner, but I'm so pleased that ITV are going to mark his career with this celebration - it will be nostalgic and emotional for all of us who knew Bobby, and for all the fans out there who felt like they did. Tommy Cannon

Ball, born Robert Harper on January 28 1944 in Oldham in Greater Manchester found fame as part of the Cannon & Ball double act in the 1970s and 80s.

He was known for twanging his braces on stage and declaring: "Rock on, Tommy!"

Ball later won over new fans playing Lee Mack's troublesome father Frank in the BBC One sitcom Not Going Out from 2009.

The creative director of Wise Owl Films and executive producer said "Bobby brought a new type of comedy to our screens, alongside Tommy.

A new generation might know him better as a fine actor, in shows like Not Going Out and Mount Pleasant. "Bobby's story is an incredible one and we're honoured to have been asked to make this tribute to one of Britain's most loved and most versatile entertainers Mark Robinson, Wise Owl Films

The show will air later this month.