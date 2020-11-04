Teenager killed in crash after police chase in Stalybridge

A 16-year-old boy has died after a collision following a police chase in Greater Manchester last night. Police were called to reports of a burglary on Ambleside in Stalybidge just after 6pm on Tuesday evening.Officers said they began following a Volkswagen Golf they believed was involved in the burglary, which later hit with a wall on Wakefield Road. Emergency services attended but the driver, a 16-year-old boy, was pronounced dead at the scene.A second teenager, a 16-year-old passenger, was taken to hospital by paramedics and is in a serious condition.The incident has been referred to Greater Manchester Police's Professional Standards Branch and the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).A spokesperson for the IOPC said:

We have begun an independent investigation into the actions of the police prior to a collision in Stalybridge in which, sadly, the 16-year-old driver of a car has died and another 16-year-old was seriously injured. Our investigators are attending the scene of the collision and the post-incident procedures. Our thoughts are with the families of the two 16-year-olds and all of those affected. IOPC spokesperson