Police have launched a murder investigation after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Manchester.

Officers were called just after 7pm on Thursday following reports of a stabbing on Birchenall Street in Moston.

Despite efforts by emergency services the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

Greater Manchester Police said they believed the incident occurred following an altercation between a number of males, armed with weapons.

No arrests have been made and an investigation into the circumstances is under way.

A large cordon has been put in place in the area whilst detectives carry out enquiries.

Anyone with information about the incident can call GMP on 101 quoting incident number 2639 of 05/11/20.

Detective Superintendent Jamie Daniels, of GMP's City of Manchester district, said: "This is a dreadful incident and we're working hard to establish how this boy came to lose his life.

"A dedicated team of officers are supporting the boy's family and our thoughts are with them as they struggle to come to terms with their loss.

"A full investigation is underway and is very much in its infancy and a number of detectives remain at the scene carrying out enquiries.

"I would urge members of the community to do the right thing and come forward - a number of people may have seen what happened and any piece of information may prove vital for our investigation.