Covid: The businesses refusing to close

Despite lockdown coming into force at midnight a small number of businesses in the region are defying the rules.

Non-essential shops, leisure and entertainment venues were ordered to close from Thursday in England as new coronavirus restrictions came into force, but a small number of businesses have not complied with the rules.

Kevin Harper, director of Majestic Martial Arts gym in Wigan, posted on facebook that he will not be closing.

Facebook post Wigan gym Credit: Facebook

He said since the gym reopened in July there had been no incidents of illness and regulations had been followed.

He added: "The factory next door have got more workers than we've got members and they have no implications and no restrictions placed on them, however my industry is set to close.

"The benefits of this industry for mental health, particularly at this time of year when you are looking at suicide rates, are unbelievable."

Elsewhere Jayne Deakin, who runs Fitness for Life in Bury, says closing gyms will harm people's mental and physical health. Anyone who ignores the rules can face a fine of up to ten-thousand pounds.

In Liverpool, soft play centre Cirq D-Play appeared to be open on Thursday morning, although staff did not want to comment to the Press Association who contacted them.

A notice on display in the window cited "article 61" of the Magna Carta and said: "Any attempt to enforce unlawful acts, statutes or legislative laws on myself will be taken as an act of high treason, for which, you will stand trial before a jury of the people and which still carries the gallows."

The Magna Carta peace treaty was signed by King John and rebel barons in 1215, and said the monarch and the government would not be allowed to behave above the law.

However, only four of its 63 clauses are still valid in law today, and clause 61 is not one of them.

We recognise the impact this has had right across the North West and beyond. Our police gyms have been closed throughout this period, we never reopened, and we absolutely recognise that health and fitness is important for all of us physically and mentally, but the Government have made some decisions so that it is consistent. Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police, Ian Hopkins

Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins, who was also on the programme, said the force would support local authorities to enforce the restrictions.