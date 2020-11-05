A law that could stop killers who refuse to reveal the whereabouts of their victim's being released from prison has gained Royal Assent.

'Helen's Law' (Disclosure of Information About Victims) follows the tireless campaigning of Marie McCourt, mother of Helen McCourt who was murdered in 1988.

Helen McCourt

Her killer Ian Simms was released from prison this year after 32 years behind bars despite never has revealing her body’s location. Earlier this year the family tried to overturn the Parole Board decision to release him but this was rejected by High Court judges.

Marie McCourt told Granada Reports she was 'devastated' she couldn't prevent Simms release but relieved the law she's campaigned for over the last five years might help other families.

"I feel that I haven't been able to get him back in prison, but at this time, I feel I've done enough."

"I do think Helen will be found one day, and I'll not give up over that."

Marie McCourt Credit: PA Images

This legislation will mean that myself and many other families will, hopefully, not have to endure the torture of not knowing where their loved ones' remains can be recovered from. Marie McCourt

The law will also to paedophiles who refuse to identify those they abused.

Helen’s Law makes it absolutely clear that murderers and evil sexual offenders who refuse to disclose information about their victims should expect to face longer behind bars. Justice Secretary & Lord Chancellor Rt Hon Robert Buckland QC MP

Helen's Law makes it a legal requirement for the Parole Board 'consider the anguish caused by murderers who refuse to disclose the location of a victim’s body when considering them for release'.

