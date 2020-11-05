Queues outside Liverpool's shops and restaurants on the night before lockdown

Liverpool city centre was packed with people getting last minute shopping and their final meals out before the country went into second lockdown at midnight.Queues stretched down city streets on Wednesday as people waited for tables to have dinner in their favourite venues before the 10pm curfew. Businesses classed as non-essential will not reopen until December 2 at the earliest, when restrictions will be reviewed.

Queues formed outside of restaurants ahead of lockdown Credit: Liverpool Echo syndication

Shoppers were also out in force, in the city centre there where huge queues were seen outside Primark, Zara and a number of other stores.

Shoppers wait outside Zara on 'lockdown eve' Credit: Liverpool Echo syndication

Liverpool had seen one of the highest rates of infection in England before recent falls, and has already been under stricter Tier 3 measures for almost a month, earlier this week it was announced the city would become the first in the country to conduct mass testing for coronavirus.