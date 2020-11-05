"This too shall pass:" Mental health support available

One of the most challenging mental health aspects of the Covid-19 pandemic is the “continuing uncertainty” and “lack of control”, a psychologist has said.

As some of the usual coping mechanisms are removed during the second lockdown in England, clinical psychologist Dr Catherine Huckle urged people to remember the “basics of mental health”.

These include: sleep, exercise, social connections, eating well and balancing time between activities that give a sense of achievement and activities that are for fun or relaxation.

Use these helplines to find more information and advice about mental health.

NHS Choices – Mental Health

Find Mental Health Support

Stress, Anxiety & Depression

Mental Health Helplines

10 ways to fight your fears

Comprehensive help and information from NHS Choices with links to external help and support.

Royal College of Psychiatrists

Mental Health

Depression

This leaflet is for anyone who is, or has been depressed. We hope it will also be helpful for friends and relatives. It describes what depression feels like, some of the help that is available, how you can help yourself and how to help someone else who is depressed. It also mentions some of the things we don't know about depression. At the end of the leaflet there is a list of other places where you can get further information.

The Mental Health Foundation

mentalhealth.org.uk

Coronavirus - How to look after your mental health

We believe it is important to involve the people who use mental health services and their carers in our work. We want to support them to have their say on the way that services are run, as well as to use their experiences to inform our thinking.

Mind

MindInfoline: 0300 123 3393

mind.org.uk

Coronavirus and your wellbeing

Depression & Anxiety

Elefriends

The MindinfoLine offers thousands of callers confidential help on a range of mental health issues. Mind helps people take control of their mental health. We do this by providing high-quality information and advice, and campaigning to promote and protect good mental health for everyone. They also provide a special legal service to the public, lawyers and mental health workers.

Anxiety UK

Helpline: 03444 775 774

anxietyuk.org.uk

Anxiety UK works to relieve and support those living with anxiety disorders by providing information, support and understanding via an extensive range of services, including 1:1 therapy. We work regularly with external agencies and healthcare professionals to improve services for those living with anxiety disorders. We also campaign to raise awareness of anxiety disorders.

No Panic

Helpline: 0844 967 4848

nopanic.org.uk

No Panic (National Organisation for Phobias, Anxiety, Neuroses, Information and Care) is a totally voluntary charity, whose aims are to aid the relief and rehabilitation of those people suffering from panic attacks, phobias, obsessive/compulsive disorders and other related anxiety disorders including tranquilliser withdrawal, and to provide support to sufferers and their families and or carers.

Young Minds

Helpline: 0808 802 5544

youngminds.org.uk

What to do if you're anxious about Coronavirus

Talking to your child about coronavirus

Parents' Information Service gives advice to parents or carers who may be concerned about the mental health or emotional well being of a child or young person.

Samaritans Tel: 116 123 (Free)

samaritans.org

Whatever you're going through, we're here to help 24 hours a day. We won't judge you and we won't share what you tell us with anyone else. Get in touch by telephone, email, letter and face to face in the UK and Ireland. Visit befrienders.org if you live outside the UK or Ireland.

RETHINKHelpline: 0300 5000 927rethink.org

Working together to help everyone affected by severe mental illness recover a better quality of life.

Time to Changetime-to-change.org.uk

Time to Change is England's most ambitious programme to end discrimination faced by people who experience mental health problems. Our vision is to make lives better for everyone by ending mental health discrimination and to inspire people to work together to end the discrimination surrounding mental health.

Bi-Polar UK

Tel: 0333 323 3880

www.bipolaruk.org.uk

BiPolar UK is a user led charity working to enable people affected by Bipolar disorder / manic depression to take control of their lives.

Saneline

0300 304 7000

sane.org.uk

SANEline is a national out-of-hours telephone helpline offering emotional support and information for people affected by mental health problems.

Moodjuice

Depression

The site is designed to offer information, advice to those experiencing troublesome thoughts, feelings and actions. From the site you are able to print off various self-help guides covering conditions such as depression, anxiety, stress, panic and sleep problems.

Be Mindful

bemindful.co.uk

Mindfulness is a mind-body approach to well-being that can help you change the way you think about experiences and reduce stress and anxiety. Mindfulness is a way of paying attention to the present moment, using techniques like meditation, breathing and yoga. It helps us become more aware of our thoughts and feelings so that instead of being overwhelmed by them, we’re better able to manage them. Practising mindfulness can give people more insight into their emotions, boost their attention and concentration and improve relationships. It’s proven to help with stress, anxiety, depression and addictive behaviours, and can even have a positive effect on physical problems like hypertension, heart disease and chronic pain.

Shout Text Shout to 85258

giveusashout.org

Shout is the UK’s first free 24/7 text service for anyone in crisis anytime, anywhere. It’s a place to go if you’re struggling to cope and you need immediate help.

ChildLine Helpline: 0800 11 11

www.childline.org.uk

ChildLine is a counselling service for children and young people. You can contact ChildLine in these ways: You can phone on 0800 1111, send us an email, have a 1-2-1 chat with us, send a message to Ask Sam and you can post messages to the ChildLine message boards. You can contact ChildLine about anything - no problem is too big or too small. If you are feeling scared or out of control or just want to talk to someone you can contact ChildLine.

Kooth.com

kooth.com

Kooth.com is an online counselling service that provides vulnerable young people, between the ages of 11 and 25, with advice and support for emotional or mental health problems. Kooth.com offers users a free, confidential, safe and anonymous way to access help.

Papyrus

HOPELINEUK – 0800 068 4141

papyrus-uk.orgWorried about someone

Support for anyone under 35 experiencing thoughts of suicide, or anyone concerned that a young person may be experiencing thoughts of suicide.

Students Against Depression

studentdepression.org

Developed in consultation with students who have been affected by depression, low mood or suicidal thoughts. Many of their stories and suggestions are included on the site.

Campaign Against Living Miserably

Helpline: 0800 58 58 58

thecalmzone.net

The Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) works to prevent male suicide and offers support services for any man who is struggling or in crisis. CALM’s helpline 0800 58 58 58 and web-chat are for men in the UK who need to talk or find information and support. The services are open 5pm–midnight daily and are free, anonymous and confidential. For access or to find more information visit thecalmzone.net

Depression UK

depressionuk.org

The mission of Depression UK is to promote mutual support between individuals affected by or at risk from depression, with the aim of encouraging self help, recovery and personal growth. We believe our members are helped when they share their problems with fellow sufferers, because they understand, better than any non-depressed professional or carer can ever do, what it really feels like to suffer from depression. These members can then share their thoughts, feelings, hopes, disappointments and successes, and in so doing offer mutual support to each other.