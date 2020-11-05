The University of Manchester has apologised for the 'concern and distress' caused by their decision to erect a fence around their Halls of Residence in Manchester.

Students say they weren't informed about the security measure and some feared they were being 'fenced' in as part of lockdown measures.

A protest was organised and students took matters into their own hands and pulled down the barriers themselves.

The fences were erected on Thursday at the University of Manchester’s Fallowfield campus as a “security measure” to “help avoid the mixing of households”.

But the measure – which was not explained to residents until after the fences went up – caused unrest among students, who protested on Thursday evening and pulled the barriers down.

Students filmed as the fence was erected and feared they were being 'fenced' in Credit: Student footage