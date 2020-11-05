Volunteer couple recognised for over 60 years of service to Port St Mary RNLI

John and Marion Payne were recently both presented with 30 years' service medals from the RNLI. Credit: RNLI

John and Marion Payne have been presented with 30 years service medals from the RNLI after their services to Port St Mary Lifeboat.

The couple have lived on the Isle of Man for 40 years, with a love for boats and sailing.

In 1981 they donated £1,000 towards the cost of supplying and fitting a VHF Direction Finder for Port St Mary's lifeboat at the time.

John took on the position of Membership Secretary in 1983, before becoming the treasurer in 1988.

Marion joined the Port St Mary's Ladies' Guild, which involved organising many events involving Christmas fayre's and car boot sales.

One of their most notable contributions to fundraising was setting up their own 'murder mystery suppers' which has since become an annual fundraising event raising thousands of pounds for the RNLI.