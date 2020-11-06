Dido Harding: Liverpool can 'show the way' for the whole country on testing

The head of Test and Trace in England has said that mass coronavirus testing in Liverpool can "show the way" for the whole country on how to beat Covid-19.

Dido Harding said that she could think of no better place than Liverpool to pilot the scheme and how to make the new way of testing people "fit into the way we're all living our lives".

Baroness Harding also defended the current system, which reached its fewest number of contacts this week, saying that they are working "flat out" to build a contact tracing system that everyone wants and needs.

Dido Harding talking about mass testing logistics in Liverpool

She said: "No one single action is going to fight covid successfully, we've all got to play our part in this, but this is a really big new initiative that I think we should all be really excited about.

"It should offer really concrete hope for the people of Liverpool, but for all of us across the country, that there are new ways for us to tackle this virus and get back to the life we love living."

Baroness Harding added that the lessons from Liverpool would be taken to work out how mass testing can be scaled up so that it can be used in other parts of the country.

Liverpool is the first place in the UK to begin 'mass testing' with tests being offered to anyone who lives and works in the city regardless of whether they have symptoms or not.

Six new test centres, set up in council-run fitness centres and the Exhibition Centre Liverpool, will open their doors from midday on Friday as the city begins a pilot scheme, with the city's public health chief saying there was the capacity for 85 centres to be opened by the end of the pilot.

Three different types of tests will be involved in mass testing:

Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction RT-PCR - These tests rely on a throat or nose swab to get a sample of virus if present and have to be analysed in a lab.

Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP) - Can work using saliva or throat/nose swab. A lab is still needed to extract the RNA from the virus and convert it to DNA but the amplification process is faster which means more tests can be turned around faster.

Lateral flow - A sample — ideally saliva for speed and ease — is applied to a strip of blotting paper-like substrate that’s been impregnated with synthetic antibodies that bind to the virus.

Matt Ashton, the Director of Public Health in Liverpool, said: "This is a fantastic opportunity for us to test out new testing strategies, new testing technology, in the city and help us exit national lockdown in a strong position.

"It'll give us a really good understanding of the virus in the city, the levels of the virus and where it is.

"It allows us to target our resources properly but it also allows us to help people understand their personal status and then control the spread of the virus, break the chains of transmission.

"This is not a top-down approach. This has absolutely been led by the city, requested by the city and this is about our communities being activated and helping to keep themselves and everybody else in the city safe."

He said there had been a "strong, positive reaction" to the scheme so far and there was capacity to test everyone who wanted to be tested twice during the pilot period, which is due to last for ten days.

About 2,000 military personnel have been deployed to the city to help deliver the programme.