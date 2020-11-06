Emily Jones: 30-year-old woman pleads guilty to manslaughter of 7-year-old girl

A woman has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of a 7-year-old girl, who was killed whilst playing in a Bolton Park on Mother's Day.

Eltiona Skana, 30, pleaded guilty to the murder of Emily Jones at Manchester Crown Court via video link from high-security Rampton Hospital in Nottinghamshire.

She was accompanied by a member of her legal team at the hospital.

Emily was at Queen's Park, near to Bolton Town Centre, with her parents when she was attacked with a knife and killed.

Ms Skana was unknown to the family and was detained under the Mental Health Act shortly after being charged with Emily's murder.

Skana, originally from Albania, pleaded not guilty to an alternative charge of the murder of the youngster on March 22 at Queen's Park in Bolton.

Prosecuting lawyers have seven days to consider the plea. A trial on the count of murder is scheduled to begin on November 23.