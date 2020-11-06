Man arrested in connection with fatal stabbing of teenager in Moston

A man has been arrested after a teenager was stabbed to death in Manchester last night.

The 18-year-old presented himself to hospital last night with apparent stab wounds, where he was arrested on suspicion of murder according to Greater Manchester Police.

The 16-year-old victim is believed to have been involved in an altercation with a "number of males" on Birchenall Street in Moston and police have said an investigation into the incident is underway.

Superintendent Rebecca Boyce, of Greater Manchester Police, said: "This was a tragic incident and although we have arrested one man, our investigation is still in its early stages as we aim to establish full circumstances surrounding this incident."As always, our thoughts very much remain with the loved ones of the boy who has sadly lost his life and a dedicated team of officers are supporting them through this incredibly tough time."Our message to the community still stands and we are urging anyone with information to do the right thing and come forward and assist police with our enquiries. Any information, no matter how large or small, will greatly assist our investigation."Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2639 of 05/11/20 or via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.