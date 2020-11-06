Mass coronavirus testing begins in Liverpool as six new test centres open

A pilot scheme of mass coronavirus testing in Liverpool is getting underway.

Residents began to arrive at Liverpool Tennis Centre, one of the six new testing facilities opening in the city, about 45 minutes before it opened at midday on Friday.

The facilities, set up at the Exhibition Centre Liverpool and at council-run sports centres, will provide lateral flow tests, with a turnaround time of under an hour, for people who live and work in the city and do not have symptoms.

Anyone who does have symptoms can get a swab test at one of the existing mobile testing centres in the city, which can also be accessed by those without symptoms.

The army have been brought in to assist with the scheme. Credit: PA

Veronica Atkinson, 71, was among those queuing outside the tennis centre in Wavertree before it opened.

She said she was a "bit apprehensive" about getting a test but wanted to know the result.

She said: "I want to be able to go for Christmas dinner."

An 86-year-old man, who did not want to be named, said: "I'm retired and I live nearby so I thought I'd come down.

"The Test and Trace doesn't seem to have worked to this seems to be the best system."

The Mayor of Liverpool, Joe Anderson, and Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp have both taken to social media to encourage people to get tested.

The Director of Public Health Liverpool, Matt Ashton, said there was capacity for 85 centres to be set up by the end of the pilot scheme, which is due to last for 10 days initially, with the prospect of it being extended.

He said: "This is a fantastic opportunity for us to test out new testing strategies, new testing technology, in the city and help us exit national lockdown in a strong position.

"It'll give us a really good understanding of the virus in the city, the levels of the virus and where it is.

"It allows us to target our resources properly but it also allows us to help people understand their personal status and then control the spread of the virus, break the chains of transmission.

"This is not a top-down approach. This has absolutely been led by the city, requested by the city and this is about our communities being activated and helping to keep themselves and everybody else in the city safe."

He added that there had been a "strong, positive reaction" to the scheme so far and there was capacity to test everyone who wanted to be tested twice during the pilot period.

About 2,000 military personnel have been deployed to the city to help deliver the programme.

Queues have been forming at test sites in the city. Credit: ITV News

Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson, who was tested this morning, said: "I think it's logistically one of the biggest things that's been undertaken for mass testing ever, certainly in the UK and possibly in Europe.

"So I'm really impressed, really grateful for everybody's work and everybody's efforts."

He said he thought the trial would be a success and then hoped it would be rolled out across the country.

He added: "I'm positive that the Government will then change tack and start fighting the virus in a proactive way, mass testing continually to help us getting back to some normality."