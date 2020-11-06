Paul Crone: Why our region's service men and women wear a poppy

Video report by Paul Crone

In the run-up to what will be a slightly different Remembrance Sunday this year, Paul Crone has been speaking to members of the armed forces in the North West.

They have been telling ITV News why they wear a poppy and what it means to them.

Corporal Charlotte Mason followed her great-great-grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle's footsteps into the army.

She works as an army driver and has served in Kuwait, Afganistan and Iraq, she said that you make friends for life in the army and that a bond "that cannot be broken" forms between the people you serve with.

Captain Llewellyn Gayle joined the army when he was 17 and experience racism when he first joined - he said that he won people over by showing them who he was a person.

People are being encouraged to take part in Remembrance Sunday on their doorsteps as England is currently in lockdown.