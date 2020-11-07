Man fined £10,000 for hosting party in Manchester flat

A man has been fined £10,000 after police found up to 60 people having a party inside a two-bedroom flat.

Officers were called to reports of a disturbance at a residential property in The Works, Withy Grove, Manchester city centre, at around 12.30am last Sunday.

Greater Manchester Police said they found around 50-60 people inside a two-bedroom flat, and none of them were social distancing or wearing face coverings.

Music was being played through a sound system which included commercial-sized speakers.

After reviewing the evidence, police issued a £10,000 Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN) on Friday to the organiser - a 38-year-old man - for contravening the requirement not to hold, or be involved in the holding of, a gathering of more than 30 persons in a private dwelling.

Superintendent Chris Hill said organising this flat party was "a clear act of non-compliance which put those in attendance at risk of Covid and could, ultimately, increase demand on the NHS".