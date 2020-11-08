Hundreds gather for anti-lockdown protest in Manchester

Hundreds of people gathered in Manchester city centre on Sunday to protest against the second national coronavirus lockdown.The protest, in Piccadilly Gardens, got underway at around 1pm at Sunday. Shortly after, Greater Manchester Police issued a dispersal order, making it illegal to gather in the city centre until Sunday evening.

Those taking part weren't wearing masks and were not social distancing.

Credit: MEN Syndication

Many of them carried placards, one of which read: "Fear is the currency of control."One speaker using a loud-hailer told the crowd: "Those 300-plus politicians that voted for the lockdown are treasonous."From this day forward, it will be for every single one of us to be brave."Some of the protestors have also moved into the Northern Quarter, Market Street and St Ann's Square.