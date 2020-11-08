Poppy box stolen from Liverpool shop ahead of Remembrance Sunday

On Remembrance Sunday, police are appealing for the public's help after a poppy box was stolen from a shop in West Derby in Liverpool.

It happened on Saturday 7th November at around 9:30am.

A man walked in to a butchers shop on Mill Lane and stole the poppy box from the counter.

The offender is described as a white male, with black hair (slightly receding) and he had black framed glasses on top of his head. He was wearing a dark coloured winter coat over a grey coloured top with a motif on.Police have issued a CCTV image of the man in a bid to identify him.

If you recognise him please contact @merpolcc, or phone 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 0487 of Saturday, 8 November.