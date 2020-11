Faster coronavirus tests, which can give a result in 30 minutes, will be trialled in East Lancashire from today.

Lateral flow tests are already being used as part of the mass testing programme in Liverpool. The extra pilot scheme in Blackburn with Darwen could test up to 10000 people each week.

Public health officials say the tests can be taken into schools and workplaces to let someone know if they have the virus "on-the-spot."