Four arrested after hundreds gather at Manchester anti-lockdown protests

Four people were arrested and dozens fined after a 600-strong "irresponsible" crowd gathered in Manchester for an anti-lockdown protest.

Greater Manchester Police said one group of protesters travelled by coach from Cumbria to attend the gathering at Piccadilly Gardens on Sunday.

A number of officers were injured, police said, with £200 fines issued to 24 protesters, while four people were arrested on suspicion of public order offences.

Assistant Chief Constable Mabs Hussain said: "At the peak of the gathering, in excess of 600 people were in attendance.

"I would like to use this opportunity to publicly condemn this gathering.

"Both the organisers and attendees were irresponsible - increasing demand on police who are also responding to calls regarding serious incidents and people who are in immediate danger across Greater Manchester."

He said that before and during the protest, officers tried to engage with the organisers and attendees to "explain the restrictions and encourage compliance", but this was ignored.

"Inquiries have established that one group of attendees travelled to Greater Manchester from Cumbria via coach," he added.

"The driver and the company they work for have both been reported to the relevant industry regulator.

"Whilst responding to this gathering, a number of officers were injured.

"This is unacceptable behaviour towards officers who were simply doing their job and protecting people.

"Investigators will now work to identify those responsible and ensure they face justice.

"I would also like to remind members of the public that these restrictions are to control the spread of Covid-19 and protect everyone - including you and your loved ones as well as the NHS.

"I encourage you to do your bit to fight the virus by complying with the restrictions and staying at home."