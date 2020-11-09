Liam Gallagher announces virtual concert from River Thames

Liam Gallagher will perform a ''one-of-a-kind'' virtual concert which will be streamed globally on Saturday, December 5. Down By The River Thames will see Liam accompanied by his full band for a set broadcast from a barge travelling along the Thames. The show will include iconic songs, fan favourites and a few surprises, spanning both his all-conquering solo career and his legendary time with Oasis – some of which he hasn’t performed in years. Liam said: "To all my brothers and sisters around the world. I'm performing a one-off celestial live performance for you to stream, 'Down By The River Thames', on 5th December 2020. I'll be performing tracks from my two number 1 solo albums as well as some stone cold Oasis classics, some of which you haven't heard me sing for a long, long time. C'mon you know. LG x”.

‘Down By The River Thames’ will start at 8pm local time via MelodyVR’s web player around the world. Stream 1 – Saturday 5 December 8pm GMT for UK, Ireland and Europe.Stream 2 - Saturday 5 December 8pm ET for East Coast North America and South America.Stream 3 - Saturday 5 December 8pm PT for West Coast North America and Central America.Stream 4 - Sunday 6 December 8pm AEST for Australia, New Zealand and Asia.

Tickets are priced at £16.50 via LiveNation.co.uk. Tickets go on general sale from 9am on Friday, November 13th.