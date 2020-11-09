Manchester's Christmas Lights switch-on with NHS key workers postponed

Manchester's Christmas light switch-on has been postponed due to the national lockdown.

Last month, Manchester City Council announced NHS frontline workers will help mark the beginning of the festive season in Manchester and turn on the city’s Christmas lights with a socially-distanced event.

The plans were announced after the normal switch-on event - which attracts more than 20,000 people into the city - was cancelled due to social distancing restrictions.Manchester City Council says the event which was scheduled to be live on BBC Radio Manchester and live streamed on social media later this month, will now be put back until after the current lockdown is reviewed on 2 December.

Cllr Pat Karney, Manchester’s Christmas spokesperson, said: “We have spoken to Santa and we have agreed that Christmas will happen in Manchester – we just have to be patient.

Public Safety must come first, and so the lockdown means we have had to postpone our Christmas Lights Switch-on until December. Cllr Pat Karney, Manchester City Council

“However, we are determined to celebrate the festive season at a really important time for the city’s businesses. And our NHS heroes will be lined up to turn on the lights before you know it.”