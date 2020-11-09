Organiser of Manchester anti-lockdown protest issued with £10,000 fine

Video report by Lise McNally

The organiser of an anti-lockdown protest in Manchester City Centre over the weekend has been issued with a £10,000 fine, police said.

Four people were arrested and dozens fined after a 600-strong "irresponsible" crowd gathered in Manchester for the anti-lockdown protest on Sunday.

Greater Manchester Police said one group of protesters travelled by coach from Cumbria to attend the gathering at Piccadilly Gardens.

Police said whilst attempting to peacefully disperse the gathering, some of its officers were injured.

Work is ongoing to identify others who were in attendance at the gathering and blatantly breaching Government restrictions. Assistant Chief Constable, Mabs Hussain

Credit: PA

Following enquiries, GMP have confirmed a 40-year-old man the Trafford area has been issued with a £10,000 Fixed Penalty Notice and have issued 25 £200 FPNs to those who attended the gathering.

Assistant Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police, Mabs Hussain, said: “Ahead of Sunday, officers attempted to engage with the person organising this gathering - warning him of the likely consequences and advising, for his and everyone else’s sake, to abandon his plans.

“However, he decided to ignore this advice and pressed ahead with a reckless and completely irresponsible course of action. He has been left with a significant financial penalty as a result.