Steve Rotheram asks residents for their views on future of Liverpool City Region

People across Liverpool City Region are being asked to help shape the future of the region.

Today (Tuesday 10 November), the Metro Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, Steve Rotheram, launched the second stage of the 'Our Places' consultation to help form the blueprint for the planning and development of the city region.

The first stage of the consultation focused on asking people what they wanted the plan to cover. Over 2500 people responded, of which more than 42% were young people, and more than half were from neighbourhoods among the most deprived 10% in the country, and 18% were from Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) communities.

Your views will help us make important decisions about the future of everything from jobs and transport, to health and housing right the way across our region. Steve Rotheram, Metro Mayor of the Liverpool City Region

The second stage of the consultation will take the same approach and will concentrate on people’s vision on health and wellbeing, the economy and communities. It will also consult on a number of suggested policy areas, including air quality, active travel and employment skills.

Credit: PA

Speaking about the consultation, Steve Rotheram, Metro Mayor of the Liverpool City Region said: “When I first ran to be Mayor, it was because I was excited by the potential for more decisions to be taken locally and for local people to have a much bigger say about the future of their communities.

“With ‘Our Places’, we’re putting local people’s views front and centre when it comes to developing the region’s policies. Your views will help us make important decisions about the future of everything from jobs and transport, to health and housing right the way across our region.

“We might be in a difficult time at the moment, but your answers could help decide the direction of our region for years to come. I’m really keen to hear from you so, if you get a chance, please take a couple of minutes to fill out the survey.”

Have your say:

Anyone wanting to have their say on the 'Our Places' consultation can do so here.