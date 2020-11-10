How the North West's wedding industry is suffering during Covid-19

Video report by Zoe Muldoon

Millions of pounds are usually contributed to the local economy by the wedding industry in the North West.

However, since the first lockdown in March weddings across the region have been cancelled or scaled back, meaning that the industry as a whole has taken a big hit.

Under current lockdown restrictions in England, weddings are banned except for in exceptional circumstances, causing further heartache for couples who have been planning their big day for months.

Peckforton Castle in Cheshire usually hosts hundreds of weddings every year Credit: ITV News

Chris Naylor, who runs the Boutique Hotel Group, said that the last few months have been "really really tough" for people in the industry.

He added that they had had to make redundancies to make sure that the business survived.

Last night (November 9) some MPs from the North West called for support for the wedding industry in a debate in Parliament.

Edward Timpson, the MP for Eddisbury, says a clear roadmap is needed for businesses.

The photography company that the group uses, which would normally bring in around £1 million through 450-plus weddings at £2,000 per wedding, has not seen those sales coming in, and it employs photographers based across the north-west area. Significant hardship has been caused right across the wedding industry. Edward Timpson MP, Conservative, Eddisbury

Scott Shorrock and his wife run Hipswing Events. It provides dancefloors and lighting set-up to weddings and events across the North West.

Scott and his wife haven't been able to work since March, so they've had to get other jobs while they wait to see whether their business can weather the Covid storm.