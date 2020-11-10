Liverpool Mass testing: Where are the new testing centres?

Nineteen testing sites have been set-up in Liverpool since the city began its mass coronavirus testing pilot on Friday.

Health officials in the city are encouraging anyone who lives or works in Liverpool to get tested at least twice before the scheme ends next week.

Liverpool City Council have set up an online map showing where the testing sites can be found and how busy they currently are, meaning that people can ensure they avoid queues.

It is hoped that around 50,000 people a day will be tested using 'lateral flow tests' which can give people a result in around 30 minutes.

The government are hoping that mass testing will be one of the strategies used to get the UK out of lockdown restrictions.

You can find all the testing sites in Liverpool here.