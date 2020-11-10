Man jailed after attacking elderly Lancashire couple in robbery

A "dangerous" man has been jailed for 12 years after he robbed and attacked an elderly couple in their Accrington home.

Jason McCash broke into a house owned by a man in his 70s and a woman in her 60s on Marlborough Road on January 27 with a female associate, before hitting the male victim over the head and threatening the woman with a knife.

A handbag and the couple's Vauxhall car was stolen - with the car later being found abandoned.

McCash later presented himself at hospital with a stab wound, which Lancashire police believe he suffered in the robbery, he told police that he had been injured in an argument with a woman he knew.

He was later charged with two counts of robbery, the unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

DC Rubina Akoo, of Lancashire Police, said: "This was a despicable crime committed against two vulnerable victims in their own home.

"Not only did McCash act with callous disregard to his victims’ welfare, he also concocted a lie about how he received the stomach injuries. That led to the arrest of a woman he knew was completely innocent of any wrongdoing in this case.

“I welcome the sentence handed down by the Judge and I am also pleased that she rightly deemed McCash to be an individual who poses a danger to the public."

McCash, 36, was also given an extended licence period of three years by the judge at Preston Crown Court.