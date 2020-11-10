Manchester's Night Time Economy Adviser warns Government to rethink position

Greater Manchester's Night Time Economy Adviser has called on the Government to provide adequate evidence if the region is to move back into Tier 3 restrictions next month.

In a letter addressed to the Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, Sacha Lord has asked the Government to share data which backs the closure of wet-led pubs and bars, as well as evidence for the implementation of the 10pm curfew on the wider hospitality sector.

Greater Manchester was placed under the "very high" Tier 3 coronavirus alert level just over two weeks ago, which meant all hospitality venues - except those serving food - had to close for 28 days, as well as all betting shops, casinos, bingo halls, adult gaming centres, and soft play areas.

The region, alongside parts of Lancashire and the Liverpool City Region was under these restrictions for just over a week, before Boris Johnson announced a new national lockdown.

Once the four-week lockdown ends on December 2, the government plans to return restrictions to a regional approach, meaning areas will again be designated Tier 1, 2 or 3.

Credit: PA

Commenting on the letter, Sacha Lord said: “Yesterday, we wrote to the Government and offered to work directly with them on alternative routes to the curfew and hospitality restrictions.

We have still not seen any clear evidence to merit these moves, and with just three weeks to go, we feel time is running out to save the sector. Greater Manchester's Night-Time Economy Adviser, Sacha Lord

"We have been left in limbo or been given last minute rule changes on more than one occasion during this pandemic, but now is the Government's chance to show they take this sector seriously.”

Last month, Lord instructed lawyers to seek a judicial review into any further restrictions on hospitality and entertainment venues across the North of England.

He continued: "While the economy as a whole will be pleased to come out of the full lockdown, for many in the hospitality sector Tier 3 is a ticking time bomb, with little financial incentive to remain in business.”

“The sector makes around a third of its annual takings in the December period and these restrictions, which will be implemented without any proof they help reduce infection spread, will take many to the point of no return.”

Credit: PA

Mr Lord, co-creator of the Parklife festival and The Warehouse Project, said across Greater Manchester there are 1,809 wet-led pubs and bars who will not be allowed to reopen under Tier 3, adding: "Many of these are in the most deprived areas of our city-region but are critical to the communities they represent"

Lord has stated his legal case to challenge the move into Tier 3 will restart on December 3rd if adequate scientific evidence for the move is not provided.

The Government now has three weeks to rethink its position on these measures and save jobs, businesses and communities. Greater Manchester's Night-Time Economy Adviser, Sacha Lord

He continued: "This lockdown period is a real opportunity for them to work with us - the people who know this sector best - to avoid the same mistakes being made and causing business closures on a colossal scale."