Piccadilly anti-lockdown protest organiser to contest fine

The organiser of the Piccadilly Gardens anti-lockdown protest says he will contest the £10,000 fine he's been handed by police.Paul Boys, a fitness trainer and 'ex-military veteran' from Trafford, insists the 'Rise Up Manchester' rally attended by as many as 600 people in Manchester city centre on Sunday afternoon was justified and 'wasn't illegal'.

Images in the press of heavy police presence and reports of fines, arrests and injured officers all took place after the event had finished and organisers had left, and therefore we do not accept any responsibility for this incidences. Mr Boys facebook post

Speaking to the Manchester Evening News he said: "I had dispersed everyone, saying 'this is now finished, go home'. I was in my car."

Paul Boys, Rise Up Manchester Credit: ITV news

Greater Manchester currently has some of the highest coronavirus infection rates in the country and hospitals have had to suspend non-urgent surgery as they cope with a surge in Covid-19 patients.Under the latest coronavirus legislation, gatherings of more than two people are banned in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

In these unprecedented circumstances, any gathering risks spreading the disease, leading to more deaths, so it is vital we all play our part in controlling the virus," the spokesperson said. "People must follow the rules on meeting with others, which apply to all gatherings and therefore protests too. Home Office Spokesperson

Officers made four arrests and issued 25 Fixed Penalty Notices of £200 for breaches of coronavirus legislation. The force said several police officers suffered injuries.