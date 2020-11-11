Elaine Willcox speaking to Mike Burton

A former soldier has worn the equivalent weight of a combat armour suit to work for 11 days to raise funds for "lifeline" armed forces charities.

Mike Burton, who was medically discharged from the army due to injury, walked 11km wearing the 11kg weight vest daily after discovering many ex-services' charities were struggling for funds because of the pandemic.

Money raised will go to the Royal British Legion, and Mission Motorsport, which helps the recovery and rehabilitation of veterans.

Mike Burton wore the 11kg vest to walk 11km for 11 days. Credit: Jaguar Land Rover

Before becoming a Jointing Engineer at Jaguar Land Rover in Halewood, Mike served in the Royal Lancers regiment for 15 years, completing two operational tours in Iraq.

After being medically discharged for injuries Mike was helped transition back into civilian life and find alternative employment by charity Mission Motorsport.

Volunteers introduced him to a career in engineering through the scheme, supported by Jaguar Land Rover.

But, the charity is struggling as much of its funds are provided by public events, many of which have been cancelled due to the pandemic.

I experienced first-hand just how important these services are when I was injured with the army and medically discharged - they were a lifeline to me. Mike Burton

Mike added: "Mission Motorsport was an anchor during my transition back into civilian life and allowed me to get a job with a leading British automotive manufacturer which ultimately helped me become the man I am today. "These charities offer veterans the chance of a positive and bright future, which is why I still volunteer as much as I can to help others going through what I did."

Mike completed the majority of his 11km at work - wearing his weighted vest on top of his uniform. Credit: Jaguar Land Rover

James Cameron, CEO of Mission Motorsport, said: "2020 is a year we will never forget as a charity but unfortunately for all the wrong reasons. It's been heart-breaking to see one event after another cancelled, which has made a tough financial year even tougher. "We rely heavily on fundraising events and are blown away by Mike's creativeness and dedication to his former comrades at Mission Motorsport."

Mike was at work during most of the challenge, so wore the 11kg weighted vest during his shifts to walk most his 11km daily target.

He displayed a large QR code on his work shirt so colleagues could scan it and go to his Just Giving page.

Many of his colleagues also joined in the effort, cycling, running or walking distances in multiples of 11.

Trevor Leeks, Plant Director at Jaguar Land Rover Halewood, said: "I'm incredibly proud of Mike and the team for what they are trying to achieve with their challenge, and of all our employees who have gone that extra mile to help support charities and organisations in our community who are struggling in these unprecedented times."