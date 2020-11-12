Video report by Mel Barham

An ambulance call handler has told ITV News that at times 200 people are waiting for an ambulance in the North West because the service is under such strain.

"We're literally drowning in jobs," she said, just a week after the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) declared a major incident due to the number of calls that it was receiving.

The call handler believes that Covid, "years of austerity" and winter pressures are to blame for the strain that the service currently finds itself under.

She said that the situation is "soul-destroying" and not what she signed up for.

NWAS said: "Since the start of the pandemic, we have increased our call centres staff numbers, recruiting 180 call handlers and support staff.

"In addition, a further 123 members of staff are to be recruited and deployed throughout the winter, those include clinicians who offer key medical advice to crews on the road to ensure best outcomes for the patient."

Other parts of the NHS are also feeling the strain of the pandemic and winter. Credit: PA

Other parts of the NHS are showing the strain of covid and the winter, with all Greater Manchester hospital trusts (apart from Rochdale) suspending non-urgent surgeries earlier this week.

Hospitals in the North of England are now treating more Covid patients than they did at the "peak" of the pandemic in April.

Some healthcare professionals believe that urgent care centres and the ambulance service are under pressure because of a misconception that you cannot see a GP.

Dr Elizabeth Mooney, a GP in St Helens, said: "When people hear that it will be a telephone consultation first, or that all appointments have been taken today, there isn't a lot of other places for those people to go."

There is also a strain on this year's flu programme with many surgeries and pharmacies reporting they have run-out due to unprecedented demand.

The NHS told ITV News: "The NHS across the north west is working together to manage increased demand by using mutual aid, working with the independent sector and treating patients at NHS Nightingale North West.

"It remains vital that everyone does everything they can to help control the virus, washing their hands frequently, wearing a face covering, and following social distancing guidelines."