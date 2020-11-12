BAE Systems in Lancashire has been awarded a £1.3 billion order to produce 38 new Typhoon aircraft for the German Air Force.

The order means that 15,000 jobs in the UK will be secured into the mid-2020s with thousands of these being in Lancashire.

The order will be welcome news across the UK, as a report published by Oxford Economics found that for every 100 jobs at BAE Systems another 400 jobs in the UK are supported as a whole.

The Eurofighter Typhoon has already contributed £12billion to the UK economy according to BAE, with the fighter plane being used in Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Austria, Oman and Saudi Arabia – with further production orders already underway for Kuwait and Qatar.

Credit: PA

Charles Woodburn, Chief Executive BAE Systems, said: "Germany’s decision to purchase additional Typhoons reinforces the aircraft’s position as one of the world’s most successful combat military aircraft.

"The Typhoon programme makes a significant contribution to the UK economy, generating billions of pounds through exports and supporting more than 15,000 jobs across the UK including thousands of highly skilled roles in the North of England."

BAE added that the Typhoon programme will also help to drive innovation as the Company develops the technology required to deliver the next generation of combat air capabilities.