Cheshire Police are appealing for witnesses after 14 puppies were stolen from a home in Northwich on Tuesday night.

It is believed that the 14 cockerpoo and cocker spaniel puppies, aged just 4 weeks old, were taken at sometime between 10pm on November 10 and 7.20am the following morning.

The owners are desperate for the pups to be returned as they are too young to be taken away from their mums and could die.

DC Paul Matchett said: "I’d urge anyone who has any information or is offered a puppy clearly too young to call us.

"A puppy shouldn’t leave their mum until at least eight weeks old. You should also be able to see their mum when purchasing a puppy. Not seeing mum should raise alarm bells."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 or via www.cheshire.police.uk quoting IML 849170, alternatively, information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.