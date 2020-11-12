Coronavirus most prevalent in North West according to Imperial College study

The results of one of the UK's largest studies into Covid-19 has shown that virus is most prevalent in the North West, with an estimated 2.4% of people infected.

The study tested over 160,000 volunteers between October 16 and November 2 (before the national lockdown for England was introduced), in early October the study suggested that 1.2% of people in the North West were infected with the virus.

The prevalence of the virus stood at 1.3% for the whole of the UK.

The report also suggested that the number of people with the virus had been doubling every 24 days across the country.

There is currently mass testing in Liverpool in the hope of reducing the spread of the virus. Credit: PA

Professor Paul Elliott, director of the programme at Imperial, said: "Our latest round of REACT testing offers robust data on England’s coronavirus situation up until just three days before the country entered its second nation-wide lockdown.

"We’ve shown that the prevalence of infection has remained high, reinforcing the need for people to act to help bring infections down and control the virus.

"These important data will be a critical baseline from which to determine if the new measures are effective at curbing the growth of the epidemic."

The people behind the study believe that if national lockdown hadn't been implemented that infections, hospitalisations and deaths would have continued to increase.

