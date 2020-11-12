Man arrested after Manchester police officer hit with firework on Bonfire Night

Greater Manchester Police have arrested a man after fireworks were aimed at officers trying to break up illegal gatherings on Bonfire Night.

A police officer was left with "life-changing" injuries after he was struck on the head with a firework which exploded on impact whilst attending an incident on Vine Street in Gorton, Manchester.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault after an investigation.

Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said: "This was an outrageous attack on our officers which has left one of them with life-changing injuries. We are doing all we can to support him at this time as he continues with his recovery.

"It is shocking to yet again see fireworks effectively being used as a weapon. The injuries caused to my officer will have a significant impact on him for some time to come and potentially for life. Officers doing their job in protecting the public should not be subject to attacks like this."

Greater Manchester Police have said that they are still investigating and that the man arrested is currently being questioned in custody.