Nobby Stiles coffin applauded as it passes Old Trafford on way to funeral

Manchester United fans and staff members paid their respects to club legend Nobby Stiles as his coffin was driven past Old Trafford on the way to his funeral.

One of the members of the 1966 England World Cup-winning team, Stiles died at the end of October after suffering from dementia.

As well as winning the World Cup Stiles was part of the Manchester United side who became the first English team to win the European Cup when they beat Benfica in 1968.

Stiles was credited with playing a key role in neutralising the threat of Portuguese star Eusebio in the World Cup semi-final.

Various tributes to Stiles have been left at Old Trafford. Credit: PA

He was born in Collyhurst, Manchester and spent the majority of his career at United before having shorter spells at Middlesbrough and Preston North End, who he went on to manage.

Tributes have been left to Nobby at Old Trafford next to a picture of him leaning on the goalpost.

The news of his death two weeks ago sparked tributes from former players such as Gary Lineker and Peter Reid.