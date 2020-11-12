A nurse accused of the murders of eight babies at a Cheshire hospital neonatal unit has been remanded in custody.

Lucy Letby is charged eight counts of murder of a victim under one-year old, named on the court list as Cemlyn Bennett, Joseph Johnson, Elsie McNall, Barney Gee, Daisy Parkin, Maddie Freed, Joseph Gelder and Eli Gelder.

She also faces 10 charges of attempted murder of potential victims under one year old. All charged related to a period between June 2015 to June 2016.

It related to an investigation into baby deaths at the Countess of Chester Hospital which began in 2017.

The 30-year-old, from Hereford, appeared via video link at Warrington Magistrates' Court and was remanded in custody.

Families of the victims were also watching the proceedings via video link at remote locations.

Letby sat behind a desk, next to her solicitor, Richard Thomas, and spoke only to confirm her name, date of birth and her home address.

During the short hearing, Pascale Jones, prosecuting, told the court: "It is the crown's application for these matters to be sent to the crown court with a bail application to be determined. This court has no power to grant bail."

She added: "The crown will also stress there is substantial grounds to believe for her own protection this defendant should be remanded into custody."

Letby will appear at Chester Crown Court for a further hearing at 2.15pm on Friday 13 November.