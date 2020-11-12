University of Manchester students occupy building in rent protest

Students at the University of Manchester have 'occupied' a university building in a protest against "extremely high" rents.

The students have also said they are protesting a lack of support given to students isolating in halls of residence and have said the university's decision to bring back students were "purely motivated by profit".

The students, who have called themselves the 'Tower Occupiers', want to see a 40% reduction in rent; an offer of no-penalty early release clause from their tenancy contracts; a commitment to no staff redundancies and no punishment for rent strikers.

A University of Manchester spokesperson said a "handful of students" were protesting in an empty residential building and they had been told "they shouldn't be there" and they could be breaking Covid-19 public health regulations.

The university statement added: "We are already engaging with elected Students' Union representatives about many of the issues being highlighted by the protestors."