A powerful new film set in Liverpool tells the story of a family struggling to understand why their son believes he's been born into the wrong body.

'Out of Time' has been written by actress Kerry Williams who is a mum-of-four and wondered what would happen if one of her children felt the same way.

Kerry starting thinking about trans issues after watching a short clip on ITV This Morning, when a mum was describing how her 3 year old son wanted to wear a dress.

The cast of 'Out of Time' interviews were filmed at the Green Rooms in MediaCityUK Credit: ITV Granada

Leon Lopez, known to Brookside Fans for his character Jerome Johnson directed the film and said we hope we have created a 'beautiful story for many to watch'.

As an LGBT Director, with a lot of my work focusing on issues within the community, I was very much interested in telling this extremely important and very sensitive story. With the Transgender community being heavily featured in recent mainstream media we wanted to tell a story that mainstream television and film have been afraid to talk about. Leon Lopez, Director - Out of Time

The film was released on Amazon Prime during Transgender Awareness Week, 13th-19th November.