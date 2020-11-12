Whole Manx household required to self-isolate when members return from UK

Everyone within a Manx household will be required to self-isolate for 14 days, upon the return of a member of the household from the UK.

The Isle of Man Government is also offering accommodation through private sector providers where individuals can self-isolate, without forcing their whole household into the mandatory quarantine.

A one-off £250 financial support package is also being introduced to those who wish to self-isolate away from the household.

Individuals who use the patient transfer service to travel to regular health appointments in the UK are being offered a seven-day test option, giving them exemption to the new rules.

The rules will come into effect from Thursday 19th November.

Chief Minister, Howard Quayle MHK, made the announcement at the weekly coronavirus press conference.