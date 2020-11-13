19-year-old man shot dead in Liverpool

Police have launched a murder inquiry after a 19-year-old man was shot dead in Liverpool.Emergency Services were called to Boode Croft in Stockbridge Village at about 6.30pm on Thursday 12 November following reports that a man had been shot.When officers arrived at the scene they found the victim, who was suffering from a serious gunshot wound.Paramedics provided CPR at the scene, but sadly they were unable to save the victim.The area was been cordoned off whilst forensic examinations are carried out and house-to-house inquiries are underway. And high visibility patrols have been stepped up in the area to reassure the local community.A Home Office post mortem will be carried out to establish the cause of death.Detective Inspector Tony O'Brien, said:

This was a cold blooded, targeted attack on a residential street which has taken away the life of a young man and tonight a family are mourning their tragic loss. The people responsible for this attack knew exactly what they were doing and they need to be caught. "There is no place in Merseyside for firearms, or those who use them and bring fear to our communities. Detective Inspector Tony O'Brien, Merseyside Police

He aded, "We need members of the public to come forward with information so we can keep our streets safe. I would urge anyone who saw anything, or who has any information, which could help us with our enquiries to contact us urgently. You may not think that the information you have is significant but it could help us with our enquiries."Anyone who has any information which could help detectives with their inquiries is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.