Almost a fifth of Liverpool residents have taken part in a mass coronavirus testing pilot in the first week.

Mayor Joe Anderson said 90,000 people had been tested for Covid-19 since 6 November when the city began offering tests to everyone regardless of whether they have symptoms.

The figure is 18% of the city's population of just under half a million.

The latest figures, for the number of new cases in the week up to November 8, show Liverpool had an infection rate of 283.1 per 100,00 people.

On Twitter, Mr Anderson said 50,000 people had received lateral flow tests, which are being offered to people without symptoms and give results within an hour.

He added 40,000 had gone to mobile testing units across the city.

There are currently 38 test centres in Liverpool, including facilities at leisure centres, church halls and at Anfield Stadium.

About 2,000 military personnel have been deployed to the city to help run the pilot.

Testing has also taken place in some schools in the city and thousands of home testing kits have been sent out.

Residents are now being encouraged to have a repeat test once a week.

READ MORE: