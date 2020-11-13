A charity which uses horses to support those with disabilities has made a desperate plea for funding as the Covid pandemic puts its future is in doubt.

Beechley Stables in Liverpool provides fun and therapy through horse riding, but due to social distancing their income has dried up, putting both the charity's future, and that of the horses, at risk.

Jean Halligan, a trustee of the charity, says: "This year's probably been the worst year in its history because of Covid. It's unprecedented. It actually stopped us having any income since March.

"As a consequence that's found us in a very precarious position where if we don't have the money it would mean at some point closure and the horses needing to be rehomed which is something I wouldn't want to think about."

Horses normally busy helping children and adults with disabilities are instead being left out to graze in the paddock.

The charity, which has been operating for 30 years, has been empty since March, and with no money from lessons their future is now in doubt.

The current closure means those like Daniel Robson - who has physical and learning difficulties, and autism - are no longer able to attend.

Daniel started riding when he was nine, and 10 years on, he had been taking part in national championships.

His brother Jack also volunteers at the stables.

Daniel's dad Edwin says: "Daniel lacks confidence and is very shy around people. But in lessons he has to interact with horses and people. He has to count. He has to direct things.'"

It's just improved his confidence no end. They both love it. They get a lot out of it. It's been almost devastating that they're not getting what they normally get. Edwin Robson, Daniel's dad

Daniel Robson has been attending the stables for 10 years and had been competing in national championships.

This is not the first time the stables have been under threat. Trustees took over when they faced closure in 2014, and then staved off developers in 2018.

Volunteers, including Catherine Jones, do not want to shut now.

She says: "That would be a great tragedy to the city, the people of this city and the people who use this service."

It does so much not only for the physical well-being but for self-esteem and the confidence. I can't contemplate it. We mustn't allow it to happen. So many lives would be the worse for it if this place was to close. Jane Tierney, volunteer

A fundraising campaign has now been launched to raise the £50,000 needed to ensure the stables remain open.

You can donate to the stables here.