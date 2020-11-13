Empty hotels are offering rooms to Manx students required to self-isolate for 14 days when they arrive back for Christmas from the UK.

New rules, due to come into place on 19 November, state everyone within a household will need to self-isolate if a member returns from the UK.

This means for many Isle of Man students attending university in the UK, trying to get back home for Christmas is proving difficult.

But luckily, after a year of no tourists, some hoteliers have signed up to accommodate students in need of somewhere to isolate safely.

Operation Fairy Bridge has been created by the Manx Student Union to ensure students have accommodation to self-isolate in if needed.

A recent government survey suggests just under 1,000 Manx students are studying in universities away from the island, mainly in the UK - and 90% of them plan to return to the Isle of Man for Christmas. But for the island that is still officially Covid-free, by law, each person returning - and their household, will have to quarantine for two weeks.

For Liverpool Hope University student Jess Lloyd, that means spending Christmas Day in isolation, in quarantine with her family.

She says: "It's better to be home and in my room rather than in a student house by myself when all my friends have gone home."

I'd still love to come home, even if I do spend all of that in isolation. I think my mum just wants me home really because she's worried. Jess Lloyd, student

And due to course commitments, going home early is not possible for Jess.

She adds: "My course requires that I do a certain amount of days in placements in school so if I don't do that I don't pass the year and I can't become a qualified teacher."

Students like Jess will have to quarantine for 14 days when they return for Christmas from university.

For others, the rule has stopped them wanting to return entirely. Stephen Doodson, a student at the University of Lincoln, says: "It'll end up on Christmas day, I'll just be sat in my room alone, and I'll just get Christmas dinner outside my door instead of being able to properly experience Christmas with my family.

"I decided the best option would to just be to stay at uni with some mates because then I'll be able to not have to self isolate and get a more social experience at Christmas."

But for some of those who are travelling back, forcing their whole household into isolation, simply is not an option.

As a result the newly formed Manx Students' Union has created an online help group, partnering up with some local hoteliers who say returning students can stay with them. Orry Kerr, Manx Students' Union, says: "There's a lot more mental pressure I think on students this time of year that a lot of people online, a lot of residents might not realise. They're coming back home for their own mental wellbeing as well as their own safety from Covid."

And for some hotels where accommodating guests has been halted, it has become a rare opportunity to generate new business.