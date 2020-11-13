Video report by Rob Smith

A number of independent businesses have been recognised for going above and beyond during lockdown.

Members of the public nominated their 'High Street Heroes' in Wirral, celebrating those who, despite facing their own financial and emotional struggles, still helped others.

From the hundreds of suggestions 17 were chosen to front the campaign run by the council.

The Tower Stores got more nominations than any other.

Divyesh Patel's small shop in New Brighton became huge to its community under lockdown.

Divyesh and his family cooked meals for 1,700 NHS staff and dozens of homeless people, hit hard by the pandemic, as well as ferrying energy top-ups back and forth to those isolating.

During lockdown it was my civic duty to repay. I'm giving back, my community has given me so many things, we never felt that we are not a part of the community. Divyesh Patel

Baker Street bakery provided a vital delivery service for many in sheltered accommodation.

In Bromborough, putting community spirit into pasties and pies put Baker Street Bakery in among those recognised.

Helping one elderly customer, as everyone was told to stay home, led to Jim Fielding helping so many others at the sheltered living complex twice a week.

Jim said: "I offered to drive the shopping up to the sheltered living for her. Left her my mobile number and she handed it out to about 20 or 30 people in the sheltered living and we ended up doing all their deliveries about twice a week.

"It just made it safer for them and easier for them, rather than coming in every day and risking coming out with it, a lot of them being high risk because of their age or medical conditions they have."

In fact the only delivery Jim missed during lockdown was the birth of his first child, as he was not allowed to visit the hospital due to Covid restrictions.

The value of every high street shop is what these awards are designed to highlight. A value the organisers want us to remember when Covid has gone.